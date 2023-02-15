EC acts against Poland over whistleblower protection laws

The European Commission (EC) is taking Poland and seven other EU members to court over failure to introduce EU whistleblower protection laws into their national legislation.

Similar charges have been filed against the Czech Republic, Germany, Estonia, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Hungary.

The EU’s whistleblower directive obliges member states to ensure adequate and confidential information channels for whistleblowers reporting EU law violations in the public and private sectors of the economy.

EU members had until December 17, 2021, to introduce the directive into their own legal systems.

Poland’s EU affairs minister, Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek, said on Wednesday that the EC has simultaneously closed four EU law violation proceedings against Poland after recognising the country’s argumentation in the cases.