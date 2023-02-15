Poland books trade surplus with Germany

Poland recorded a trade surplus with Germany in 2022, the Polish Economic Institute (PIE) reported on Wednesday.

PIE said Poland’s trade with Germany last year came to EUR 22.2 billion, accounting for 27.8 percent of total Polish exports and 20.2 percent of imports.

Poland’s commodity trade balance in 2022 was negative at EUR 19.8 billion, which, according to PIE, resulted from higher energy costs.

The figures mean that Germany remains Poland’s biggest trading partner, followed by the Czech Republic and France.

The institute also noted a marked rise in trade with the US, which in 2022 came to EUR 8.7 billion. This, PIE said, was largely the effect of increased purchases of US Liquefied Natural Gas by Poland after it cut imports from Russia owing to the Ukraine war.

Poland’s trade turnover with Russia in 2022 fell by 13 percent year on year, placing Russia ninth among Poland’s trading partners, PIE said.

The institute also noted Poland’s rising dependence on Chinese goods, resulting in a negative trade balance with China (EUR 47 bln) after 11 months of last year.