PM announces increased production of Krab self-propelled howitzers

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland will increase production of Krab self-propelled howitzers both for the Polish Army and for export, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference at Huta Stalowa Wola, the plant that makes the Krabs, Morawiecki said: “Today we have increased the order to 48 units, but Huta Stalowa Wola is in a position to produce 50 Krabs a year.

“We are raising production maximally for the needs of the Polish Army, which must be strong enough that no one dares, that Russia doesn’t dare, to attack Poland.”

The prime minister went on to say that Krabs would also be made for the export market. “It is a very sought after product the world over today,” he said.

Morawiecki also highlighted the need to stop using out-dated, post-Soviet military equipment.

Poland has given Ukraine a number of Krabs.