Poland to increase Krab howitzers production

We are increasing the production capacity of Huta Stalowa Wola steel mill in terms of Polish howitzers (Krabs), for the needs of the Polish army, as well as for export, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced at the steel mill on Wednesday.

At a press conference, the PM pointed out that the Polish military increased its order of Krabs to 48 units. “We are increasing production as much as possible for the needs of the Polish army, which must be so strong that no one dares, that Russia does not dare to attack Poland,” he said.

As Morawiecki mentioned, the maximum production capacity of the steel mill is 50 Krab howitzers, however, some of them will also include units being prepared for export.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the need to withdraw post-Soviet military equipment as it has become obsolete.

Krabs

Poland handed over 18 AHS Krab howitzers to Ukraine in May 2022, and the two countries signed a contract for the purchase of 50 more of the self-propelled guns in a deal amounting to PLN 3 bn.

⚡️🇵🇱Polish 155-mm howitzer AHS Krab🦀 somewhere in the East of 🇺🇦Ukraine pic.twitter.com/CgBsbNLvDG

— 🇺🇦Ukrainian Front (@front_ukrainian) February 14, 2023

“The KRAB self-propelled howitzer is designed to destroy missile systems, artillery and anti-aircraft missile batteries, command posts, communications nodes and field fortifications, mechanized and motorized subunits located deep within the enemy’s grouping, and other important support facilities,” the Polish military wrote on their official website.