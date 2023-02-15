Sweden’s govt to present NATO bill to parliament in March

While Sweden’s government is to present a NATO accession bill to parliament in March, according to its foreign minister’s Wednesday statement, the timing for membership still depends on both Turkey and Hungary backing the bid.

“The government intends to introduce the bill on Sweden’s NATO membership in March,” Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said in a speech outlining the government’s foreign policy priorities for the year.

The Scandinavian countries of Sweden and Finland applied to join the trans-Atlantic military alliance last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The process, however, has been held up by Turkey, first over allegedly Kurdistan Workers’ Party-affiliated individuals residing in Sweden, and then due to yet another public burning of Islam’s holy book of Quran by Rasmus Paludan – a notorious Quran-burner, anti-immigrant Danish-Swedish politician and leader of Swedish far-right party Stram Kurs.

Ankara demands Stockholm take a tougher line against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is considered a terror group by Turkey and the European Union, and the Fethullah Gülen movement it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.

The said conditions stymie Sweden’s NATO accession process with meager chances of progress before Turkey’s presidential election, slated for May. These, however, could be put on a back burner in light of a recent massive earthquake that hit the country and neighboring Syria on February 6, killing at least 41,000 people.

Meanwhile, Hungary’s parliament will put the ratification forth for discussion later this month with expectations of likely consent.

As for Finland, Turkey said it might be willing to accept it into the NATO family. Finland’s parliament has yet to formally approve the government’s application.