Biden itinerary has three main points – presidential aide

MICHAEL REYNOLDS/PAP/EPA

Joe Biden’s visit to Poland next week will have three main features, a top advisor to the Polish president said on Wednesday.

Marcin Przydacz, head of the Polish president’s International Policy Bureau, said on public radio that the itinerary of the US president has now been confirmed by the White House.

“As we have heard from the White House spokesperson, right now there are three main points planned during the visit, which does not exclude the possibility of further points,” Przydacz said.

“These three certain points are a meeting with President Andrzej Duda… a public speech by President Joe Biden… and a meeting with the Bucharest Nine, or the eastern Nato flank (countries – PAP),” Przydacz added.

Biden is due to visit Poland from February 20 to 22.