Lodz remains Poland’s most congested city – report

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

The central Polish city of Lodz has once again headed the list of the country’s most congested cities, according to a report by satellite navigation maker TomTom published on Wednesday.

TomTom’s Traffic Index report said that due to traffic jams, Lodz’s drivers lost 77 hours in 2022. However, in terms of the slowest-moving traffic, the south-western city centre of Wroclaw topped the ranking.

The report, which showed traffic trends worldwide, said that on Lodz’s streets, vehicles travelled at a rate of 19 minutes and 30 seconds per 10 kilometres, one minute and 10 seconds slower than in 2021. Drivers in Lodz spent 179 hours in rush-hour traffic last year, the report’s authors estimated. During the morning rush hour in the city the average driving speed was 28 km/h and in the afternoon 24 km/h, the lowest in Poland.

The Polish ranking is comprised of the 10 cities in which it takes the longest time to travel 10 kilometres. In second place came the southern city of Krakow with Wroclaw third.