Woman rescued approximately 222 hours after Syria-Turkey earthquake

A 42-year-old woman was rescued from the rubble of a building in the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras on Wednesday, almost 222 hours after a devastating earthquake struck the region, Turkish media reported.

TV footage showed rescue workers carrying the woman, named Melike Imamoğlu strapped onto a stretcher, to an ambulance.

Rescuers defy odds, save 42-year-old Melike Imamoglu from rubble in Kahramanmaras, Türkiye, 222 hours after twin quakes hit the country on Feb. 6

Polish rescue team ends mission in Turkey

Polish rescuers from the HUSAR Polish rescue team were among the first to arrive in Turkey after the earthquakes, they worked relentlessly, rescuing 12 people from under the rubble. They will be welcomed at Warsaw airport on Wednesday, Turkish ambassador to Poland Cengiz K. Firat told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

“We will welcome them with flowers at the airport to say thank you, that’s the least we can do. Turkish students and Turkish business representatives will be there. In fact, almost every Turkish citizen living in Poland would like to come to the airport to welcome them, but we have told them that the number of people we can bring with us is limited,” he said.

As he explained, the next phase of saving lives in Turkey means helping the 13.5 million people directly affected by the disaster.

The combined death toll following the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria passed 41,000 on Tuesday and continues to rise.