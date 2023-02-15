Rock Rachon 14.02

Today on Rock Rachon, we spoke with retired Marine Corps Infantry and Reconnaissance Officer Lieutenant Colonel Hunter Ripley ‘Rip’ Rawlings. He agreed with statements made by gen. Mark Milley (CJCS) that Russia has already lost its war against Ukraine, and it is now just a matter of the number of casualties. Col. Rawlings also commented on the recent Russian offensive and who that is going. Later we talked to Mathew Tyrmand about UFOs and Chinese surveillance devices.

