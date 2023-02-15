North Korea boasts new ICBM unit as army starves

North Korea may have launched a military unit tasked with operating new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in line with its recent restructuring of the military, state media video footage suggested. Meanwhile, the communist country is entering into a new food crisis, already cutting rations to its soldiers for the first time in more than two decades.

During a nighttime parade last week, North Korea showcased multiple ICBMs large enough to strike nearly any target in the world. The missiles included what some analysts said could be a prototype or mockup of a new solid-fuel ICBM in canister launchers.

According to Reuters, the North Korean military might have created a separate unit to operate the new ICBMs, judging by a previously unknown flag attached to the new ICBM’s launcher.

BREAKING: North Korea reveals new likely solid-fuel ICBM pic.twitter.com/QXjzB6eFZN

— NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) February 9, 2023

Cho Han-bum, a senior fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul, said the flag “effectively confirmed the new ICBM unit” and could signal a forthcoming test of a solid-fuel weapon.

Calling for a powerful army

The potential creation of the ICBM unit came after Kim called for developing more ICBMs and a larger nuclear arsenal this year to counter threats from the United States and its allies.

N. Korea boasts its nuclear potential during nighttime parade

North Korea’s state media reported on a restructuring of its Korean People’s Army (KPA) and redesign of its flags this week, saying the change was in line with its push for “building a powerful army.”

Crippling food crisis

As the North Korean regime desperately tries to show off its military capabilities, its army is actually struggling to meet the most essential requirement for a functioning army, mainly food.

According to South Korean media, the food crisis in North Korea appears to be deepening as North Korea has cut rations to its soldiers for the first time in more than two decades.

North Korea ‘teeters on the brink of famine’ amid chronic food shortages.

Experts fear the reclusive state will repeat the humanitarian disaster of the [email protected] reports ⬇️https://t.co/Y9GTJxB7Qm

— Telegraph Global Health Security (@TelGlobalHealth) February 10, 2023

North Korea has effectively acknowledged serious food shortages, South Korea’s unification ministry said, referring to a North Korean state media report this month about plans for an “urgent” ruling party meeting on agriculture.

Food availability below bare minimum

North Korea has over recent decades suffered serious food shortages, including famine in the 1990s, often a result of natural disasters such as floods damaging harvests.

The isolated country is under strict international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs and in recent years its limited border trade was virtually choked off by self-imposed lockdowns aimed at preventing COVID-19.

Last month, the U.S.-based monitoring group 38 North said North Korea’s “food availability has likely fallen below the bare minimum with regard to human needs.”