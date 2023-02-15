End-2023 ‘good timing’ to find new Twitter head: Elon Musk

Until Twitter is stabilized, Elon Musk will continue holding its reins but the social media platform’s Chief Executive also said on Wednesday that the end of 2023 would be “good timing” to find someone else to run it.

“I think I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place and that the product roadmap is clearly laid out,” Musk said via a video call at the World Government Summit in Dubai when asked if he had identified a new Twitter CEO and when that person would be hired.

“I don’t know, I’m guessing probably towards the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company, because I think it should be in a stable position around, you know, at the end of this year,” he said.

On December 21, Musk said on Twitter that he would resign as its chief executive “as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!”

He went on to say that he would “just run the software & servers teams.”

Days earlier, Musk launched a poll on the social media platform asking whether he should step down as Twitter CEO, in which a majority of respondents said he should.