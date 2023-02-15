LIVE: Day 357 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. Ukraine urged allies to speed
up the pace of military aid as NATO defence ministers prepared
to meet for a second day on Wednesday, while Russia bombarded
the eastern front line in what appeared to be the early salvoes
of a fresh offensive.
07:16 CET
A court sentenced journalist Maria Ponomarenko to six years in prison for her post about the air strike on the Drama Theater in #Mariupol
She was found guilty of "fakes about the army". pic.twitter.com/4ev7qEtuUN
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 15, 2023