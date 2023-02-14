We are lucky to have Zelenskyy as President: Iuliia Mendel

The Russian invasion of Ukraine will soon hit the one-year mark. As Moscow is preparing for another offensive, Kyiv is improving its defenses and lobbying for more military aid among Western countries. To share her insight into the latest developments on the Ukrainian frontline, TVP World invited former spokeswoman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Iuliia Mendel.

According to the former spokeswoman, President Zelenskyy is working nonstop to help Ukraine win the war. “His work will bring results,” she said.

Iuliia Mendel stressed that Zelenskyy was underestimated in the international arena because of his image of being a comedian. However, he learned a lot along the way and became the man he is now, a man who “never gives up”.

She also spoke about Russia’s impending offensive and how Moscow already mobilized hundreds of thousands of soldiers to send them to the Ukrainian front lines.

“We are trying to be as much prepared as possible and we rely heavily on our Western partners,” the former spokeswoman said.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Despite heavy initial losses Ukraine managed to defend its capital and later on conduct a counter-offensive to liberate vast territories occupied by the Russian forces.