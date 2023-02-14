US defence head confirms int’l tank supplies to Ukraine

Austin's statement came in the wake of Tuesday talks between the defence ministers of Ukraine-supporting Nato states in Brussels, the website wrote.

Stephanie Lecocq/PAP/EPA

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday confirmed that eight countries, including Poland, will donate Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a Ukrainian website has informed.

Besides Poland, Leopard 2 machines will be sent to Ukraine by Germany, Canada, Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands.

Poland will also give Ukraine 60 Soviet-made T-72 tanks, the website wrote.

Britain has offered Ukraine a company of its Challenger tanks and is seeking ways to supply the Ukrainian forces with more munitions, the website said.