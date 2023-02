Illustrative photo

Stephanie Lecocq/PAP/EPA

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, will hold a meeting with the Nato secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, in Brussels on Wednesday.

“NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday, 15 February,” Oana Lungescu, Nato spokesperson tweeted on Tuesday.

“They will give a joint press conference at 16:00 CET,” she added.