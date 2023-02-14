Canadian troops in Poland to train Ukrainian crews for Leopard tanks

Canadian Joint Operations Command (CJOC) tweeted photos of Canadian soldiers who, together with Polish soldiers, are training Ukrainian recruits on Leopard 2 tanks.

VAdm / vam Bob Auchterlonie/Twitter

Canada’s Defence Minister, Anita Anand, announced on Tuesday that a group of 25 Canadian soldiers is currently in Poland to help train Ukrainian recruits on the operation of Leopard 2 tanks.

“Ukraine is fighting to defend its people, but it’s also defending the international rules that protect us all. Canada will continue to help Ukraine, and that’s why we’ve deployed approximately 25 @CanadianForces members to Poland to train Ukrainians on Leopard 2 battle tanks.” Anand wrote on Twitter. She added that all Leopard 2 tanks that Canada has committed to supplying are already in Europe.

