GDP data indicate no-recession scenario says MinFin

According to Sawulski, the slowdown in the last quarter of 2022 affected all developed economies.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The latest GDP data show that Poland may see a “soft landing” and avoid a recession, the Finance Ministry has said.

Poland’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 2.0 percent year on year in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported in a flash estimate on Tuesday. Poland’s economy expanded by 3.6 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2022, after a 5.8-percent growth in the second quarter.

However, the GDP shrank by 2.4 percent quarter on quarter.

Jakub Sawulski, a senior Finance Ministry official, said in a comment sent to PAP on Tuesday that the Polish economy may see a “soft landing” this year.

“The scenario assumes no recession and only a slowdown in growth in 2023 and a rebound in 2024,” Sawulski wrote.

“Poland will continue to catch up in terms of development level with the European Union’s average,” the official said, quoting the European Commission’s estimate of a 2.9 percent growth of the Polish economy in 2023 and 2024 compared to 2.4 percent for the whole EU.