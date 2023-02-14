Norway to transfer their Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Norway will transfer 12 tanks to Ukraine, along with spare parts and ammunition, Norway’s Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram announced on Tuesday.



Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stated that the military aid will include eight Leopard 2 tanks and four “special purpose” tanks. Along with the equipment, instructors will be sent to train Ukrainian soldiers in Poland.

– Norway will donate 8 tanks and up to 4 special purpose tanks to Ukraine 🇺🇦. We are also earmarking funds to ammunition and spare parts, says 🇳🇴Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram.https://t.co/ggqIhb9bkh #Ukraine #StandWithUkraine

— Forsvarsdepartement (@Forsvarsdep) February 14, 2023

“Russian aggression against Ukraine has been going on for almost a year. During this time, we have witnessed war crimes, destruction on an unprecedented scale, and common murders by Russian attackers on a scale not seen since World War II. Therefore, like our other allies, we have decided to donate tanks to Ukraine. Among them will be German Leopard 2s,” the Norwegian prime minister said.

A new phase of the war

The politician stressed that the Norwegian government’s decision came after consultations held with defense ministers of other European countries.

“The war in Ukraine is entering a decisive phase. The Ukrainian army’s progress depends on the continued support of allied countries,” the Norwegian defense minister stressed.

The exact list of transferred equipment will be determined after consultations with representatives of the Ukrainian army, depending on their needs.

Norway will donate eight #Leopard2 tanks and up to four special purpose tanks to #Ukraine 🇺🇦

Additionally, 🇳🇴will donate €23 Mill. through the European Peace Facility (#EPF) for spare parts and ammunition for the Leopards.#StandWithUkraine @EUdefence @NorwayMFA @eu_eeas https://t.co/RwrOUOWAda

— Mission of Norway to the EU (@NorwayEU) February 14, 2023