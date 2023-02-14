Natural gas deposit discovered in eastern Poland

PKN Orlen is Poland's largest multi-energy company. In November 2022, it merged with the Polish oil and gas company (PGNiG), and earlier with the Lotos Group, Poland's second biggest fuel supplier.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

A natural gas deposit with a total volume of approx. 500 million cubic metres has been discovered in eastern Poland, the CEO of PKN Orlen, a state-owned energy company, has said.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Daniel Obajtek wrote: “500 million cubic metres of natural gas have been discovered near Biłgoraj, Lubelskie province.”

“Orlen’s merger with the Polish oil and gas company (PGNiG) and discoveries of new deposits will make it possible for Poland to keep its home production of natural gas at around 20 percent of this country’s annual demand,” Obajtek added.

He also wrote that the recently discovered 500 million cubic metres had increased the deposit extraction capacity to a total of 700 million cubic metres.

