Lewy, steady, go! Lewandowski posts teaser for his new ‘House Flipper’ style sports simulator

Promoted as “a relaxing renovator sim”, the game, titled Sports: Renovations, will task players with restoring the facilities of ailing sports clubs and nursing them back to their prime.

Press materials

Football legend Robert Lewandowski has taken to social media to tease a preview of his next side project, a first-person sports simulator that will be released on Steam later this year.

Already being likened as a sports version of the hit game House Flipper, Lewy’s pet project promises an uncompromising level of detail with players prompted to collect rubbish, paint the walls and fix broken fixtures – all before snapping a photo of the results.Press materialsDeveloped by Goat Gamez, a firm co-founded by the Barcelona striker after his investment in Movie Games in 2020, it will be the first game released by the fledgling company.

Press materials

Promoted as “a relaxing renovator sim”, PC users will have the chance to regenerate boxing gyms, basketball courts, climbing walls, swimming pools and sports fields whilst collecting trophies and mementoes throughout the course of their “renovation mission”.Press materials

Veering – perhaps surprisingly – from Lewandowski’s football roots, the game, titled Sports: Renovations, will task players with restoring the facilities of ailing sports clubs and nursing them back to their prime.

“How do you save your beloved team’s court from being torn down by a real estate developer,” challenges the game’s Steam page. “You do what you do best – you renovate its dilapidated facilities by collecting the money needed to help out.”

Developed by Goat Gamez, a firm co-founded by the Barcelona striker after his investment in Movie Games in 2020, it will be the first game released by the fledgling company.Press materials

Promoted as “a relaxing renovator sim”, PC users will have the chance to regenerate boxing gyms, basketball courts, climbing walls, swimming pools and sports fields whilst collecting trophies and mementoes throughout the course of their “renovation mission”.

Building the atmosphere dramatically, the page continues: “Your hometown basketball court is in danger. The shining star of your youth where you watched fantastic matches played by your favourite team. It’s a place where many young talents started their careers. It’s the home of many fond memories, now covered in cobwebs and dust…

“The court is deteriorating rapidly. A big developer is waiting to get his grubby hands on the place, tear it down and build a new shopping mall instead. But you won’t accept that.

“Do what you do best! Grab your tools, roll-up your sleeves and breathe some life into old sports facilities to earn money. See the spaces normally unavailable to normal visitors. Learn the inner workings of sports and listen to fascinating tales about their history.”

Already being likened as a sports version of the hit game House Flipper, Lewy’s pet project promises an uncompromising level of detail with players prompted to collect rubbish, paint the walls and fix broken fixtures – all before snapping a photo of the results.

Using the money earned from successful renovations, players will then be able to upgrade their equipment and expand their headquarters. “Each unlocked room comes with its own perks and advantages,” promises the game’s accompanying blurb.Press materials

Using the money earned from successful renovations, players will then be able to upgrade their equipment and expand their headquarters. “Each unlocked room comes with its own perks and advantages,” promises the game’s accompanying blurb.

Dr. Piotr Kubiński, the CEO of Goat Gamez, said: “We are extremely proud of this project. Each level is thought out to the smallest detail. Each sports facility has a unique story that the player, like a detective, puts together during the renovation of the building.

“Everything the player encounters during missions, from peeling posters on the walls to flyers and letters scattered on the desk, is important to the game’s plot.”

Goat Gamez says: “Everything the player encounters during missions, from peeling posters on the walls to flyers and letters scattered on the desk, is important to the game’s plot.”Press materials

This, though, will not be the only game coming from the canon of Goat Gamez. Billed as ‘coming soon’, Sports: Renovations will also be joined this year by another pair of games – Star Strikers: Galactic Soccer and Referee Simulator, a game that will enable users to play the role of ref.

However, this is not Lewandowski’s first flirtation with Poland’s booming games industry. Last year a trailer was released for another game developed under his auspices, an immersive experience titled Football Coach.

Allowing players to build and design their own stadium, nurture personal relations and – even – visit the casino with teammates, its release date has yet to be made public.