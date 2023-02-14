Love is in the air: Couple give ‘miracle’ birth to quintuplets

The five babies were welcomed into the world at the city's University Hospital on Sunday through a caesarean section in the 28th week of pregnancy.

A set of quintuplets have been born in Krakow in what their mother has described as a “miracle.”

According to doctors, the three girls and two boys weigh between 710 and 1,400 grams and are all around 40 centimetres long.

Born to Dominika and Vincent Clarke — a Polish-British couple — they have been named Elizabeth May, Evangeline Rose, Arianna Daisy, Charles Patrick, and Henry James.

The five bring the total number of children in the Clarke household to 12.

“A miracle has happened,” Dominika told reporters on Tuesday.

“We were planning on having an eighth child but it turned out that there would be a few more children.”

She added that she was feeling well while the babies were resting.

Quintuplets are born once in 52 million pregnancies.

Posting on social media, the hospital, which also delivered five babies in 2015, said: “They say “nothing happens twice”, but miracles like to repeat themselves at the University Hospital ❣️

“For the second time we welcomed quintuplets into the world!

“🤱 Such a pregnancy happens once in 52 million cases!!!! Three girls and two boys were born at 28 weeks by caesarean section.”

Meeting in the UK where Dominika was teaching English and maths, the couple moved to Poland six years ago