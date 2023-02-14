Couple has TikTok in stitches over differences between Polish and US animal sounds

Polish TikTok sensation Marta Mielczarska and her American husband Randy Lehoe tested several animal noises including pigs, roosters, horses, ducks, dogs and frogs, with hilarious results.

A TikTok couple has gone viral after discovering animal noises sound different in their respective countries.

Polish TikTok sensation, Marta Mielczarska and her American husband Randy Lehoe shared their surprising find which already has over 14 million views and 1.2 million likes.

Sitting side-by-side they tested several animal noises including pigs, roosters, horses, ducks, dogs and frogs, with very different results.

Viewers were shocked by the differences, especially in some of them like man’s best friend, which Randy says ‘woof, woof’ while Marta says ‘how, how’.

Most notably, the frog noise is “ribbit” for Randy and “rechu rechu, kum kum” for Martha.

Others were a bit more similar but still make the couple laugh.

The video ends with a hilarious example, the duck noise, while for American Randy it is “quack, quack”, for Polish Marta its “kwa, kwa” which when repeated sounds like ‘f*ck, f*ck’.

The million viewers were dazed by the differences with one user commenting: “I’VE ALWAYS WONDERED IF OTHER LANGUAGES MAKE THE SAME ANIMAL SOUNDS”

Another user added: ‘Why did I never think words for noises would be different in other languages”.

Some were confused by the noises, with one user joking: “What frog be saying all that I’m dead.” While other user asked: “You mean to tell me if I go to Poland, a duck will yell at me in a different language too.”

Some Polish viewers chimed in on the discussion, with one saying: “LOL!! I am Polish and it’s how I remember my mom pronouncing animal sounds to my kids, I was dying laughing! I’m not even joking.”

Others reminisced about their childhood like user @ricboberg who wrote: “My mom is Polish, and I always loved how she made these animal noises when I was little. Thanks for reminding me!”

Someone else added: “As a Polish kid growing up in California… so many concerned parents at the park.”

A second part including sparrow, goose, chicken, mouse, sheep was posted one day later sending users into frenzy.

“WTH is going on in Poland?!” Wrote one of them while another asked: “What type of mouse does Poland have that are making beeping sounds.”

Marta, a model from Gliwice moved to the United States to pursue her studies and married Randy from Vermont around eight years ago.

The Polish influencer has almost 7 million followers and more than 160 million likes and usually uploads funny prank videos with her husband.