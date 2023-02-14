Over 2 mln children signed up for Family 500 Plus payment

Marlena Malag said that parents had already placed 1.8 million applications regarding 2.8 million children.

Albert Zawada/PAP

A total of 2.3 million children have been enrolled in the new payment period for the Family 500 Plus child support programme, the family minister has told PAP.

The Social Insurance Institution (ZUS) has been accepting Family 500 Plus applications since February 1 for the new payment period of the programme, which lasts from June 1, 2023 till May 31, 2024.

“Social programmes are a top priority of our politics and Family 500 Plus is a flagship programme which supports Polish families,” Malag said.

Under the Family 500 Plus programme, which was launched on April 1, 2016, parents get PLN 500 (ap. EUR 104) a month per child, irrespective of family income.

Children are eligible for the benefit from birth until the age of 18.