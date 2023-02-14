Poland’s economy grew by 2.0 percent in Q4 2022 – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 2.0 percent year on year in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported in a flash estimate on Tuesday.

Quarter on quarter, the GDP shrank by 2.4 percent.

Poland’s economy expanded by 3.6 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2022, after a 5.8-percent growth in the second quarter.

Economists polled by PAP expected the GDP to have gone up by 2.2 percent year on year in Q4 2022.

GUS will publish full GDP Q4 growth data on February 28.