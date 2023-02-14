Three survivors found in Turkey a remarkable 198 hours after earthquake

An 18-year-old named Muhammed Cafer was rescued from the rubble of a building in southern Turkey on Tuesday, the third rescue of the morning some 198 hours after last week’s devastating earthquake, broadcaster CNN Turk reported.

Last Monday’s quake and a major aftershock have killed more than 37,000 people in southern Turkey and northwest Syria

, according to official tallies expected to rise much higher.

A double miracle in Turkey after 198 hours.

Two people have been pulled alive from earthquake rubble. They were trapped for more than 8 days. pic.twitter.com/8nQi7qpis7

In Turkey’s Adiyman province, broadcasters showed rescue workers carrying Cafer strapped on a stretcher, an oxygen mask on his face and a health worker holding an IV bag, from the site of the collapsed building to a waiting ambulance.

Cafer could be seen moving his fingers as he was carried away.

A short while earlier, rescue workers pulled two brothers alive from the ruins of an apartment block in neighbouring Kahramanmaras province.

State-owned Anadolu news agency identified them as 17-year-old Muhammed Enes Yeninar and his brother, 21-year-old Baki Yeninar

, who was rescued after him.

The rescue forces do not want to stop looking for people alive among the rubble, a young woman is taken out alive a week after the earthquake. #Turquia #Turkey #TurkeyQuake pic.twitter.com/MqzD3ysNHA

They were both placed in ambulances and taken to hospital. Their condition was unclear.