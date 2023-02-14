Russian jets approach Polish air space, get intercepted

Dutch Air Force F-35 fighter jets intercepted three Russian aircraft that approached Poland’s air defense identification zone on Monday, the Dutch Defense Ministry reported.



The Dutch planes are carrying out a NATO airspace monitoring mission over Central and Eastern Europe in February and March. “In addition to the so-called ‘Air Policing’ task, we are also performing a number of training exercises with NATO allies,” the ministry added.

“We protect the airspace 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Lieutenant Colonel Guido Schols, commanding the Dutch subdivision in Poland, said in a video posted on YouTube.

Earlier this month, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported that the U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems that Germany has sent to Poland have reached operational readiness.

They were supposed to be integrated with the Polish air defense system.