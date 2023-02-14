Michigan State University shooting sees three dead, five injured

A gunman opened fire on Monday night at Michigan State University’s main campus, killing three people and injuring five, some severely, before he was found dead hours later, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot, police reported.



Few official details about the gun violence were immediately available, but Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the university police, said shots were fired in two locations – at an academic building called Berkey Hall and the Michigan State University (MSU) Union building.

This is what a college campus looks like tonight in America.

Tomorrow marks five years since the shooting in Parkland.

Tonight, the nation is watching as another shooting unfolds at Michigan State University.

We don’t have to live like this. pic.twitter.com/w0mnDC8hN2

— Giffords (@GiffordsCourage) February 14, 2023

Police responding to the shooting, which began shortly after 8 p.m. (0100 GMT), found victims at both locations, Rozman told reporters at a televised briefing about three hours later.

He said investigators had no information about the motive, adding that the university was not aware of any threats made to the campus before Monday’s bloodshed.

Rozman said three victims were killed and five were taken to hospital, some of them with life-threatening injuries. The gunman was confirmed dead, from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot roughly four hours after the violence began.

“Our hearts are with those who have been affected by this senseless act of violence” MSU Police Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman confirms three fatalities and five other victims injured in Monday’s mass shooting at Michigan State University pic.twitter.com/4CmD4Og78G

— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 14, 2023

Students, faculty, and residents in surrounding off-campus neighborhoods of East Lansing, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit, had been told by authorities to “shelter in place” while the manhunt was on.

The violence came roughly 14 months after a deadly mass shooting on November 30, 2021, at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan, about 80 miles east of East Lansing, in which a 15-year-old student opened fire with a semi-automatic pistol. Four classmates were killed and six students and a teacher were wounded in that attack, the deadliest U.S. school shooting that year.