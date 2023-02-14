Rock Rachoń 13.02

In this episode, Rock Rachon hosted Mykhaylo Poperechnyuk, a politician, entrepreneur, and former kickboxing champion who joined the show to discuss Russia’s new offensive and the alleged heavy daily loss of life the Russians are currently experiencing in Ukraine. Also on the agenda was the information war being waged online regarding the trajectory of the war in Ukraine. Additionally, the news that U.S. President Joe Biden will be traveling to Poland to mark the first-year anniversary of the war.