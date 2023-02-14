LIVE: Day 356 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was facing heavy artillery fire as the NATO chief backed reports from local officials that a major new Russian offensive had begun, days before the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion.

07:14 CET

⚡️Reuters: 3 Russian military aircraft intercepted over Poland.

The Netherlands' Defense Ministry reported late on Feb. 13 that two Dutch F-35 fighters intercepted a formation of three Russian military aircraft over Poland and escorted them out.

07:10 CET

#Finland is preparing a new package of military aid to #Ukraine, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said. He did not specify its content.

📰 RBC-Ukraine pic.twitter.com/4pWTC8cZEw

07:00 CET

Polish President Andrzej Duda met with #Ukrainian tank crew members who are currently training to operate Leopard 2 tanks in #Poland. pic.twitter.com/lTYjGdgx0R

