Ukraine braces for assault as Russia launches major offensive in Donbas

The eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut endured heavy artillery fire on Monday in what the NATO chief said appeared to be the start of a major new Russian offensive as the first anniversary of the war neared. Ukrainian defenders, who have already held out there for months, were braced for new ground attacks, Ukrainian military officials said.

Bakhmut remains a prime objective for Russian President Vladimir Putin and its capture would give Russia a new foothold in the Donetsk region and a rare victory after several months of setbacks. Donetsk and Luhansk regions make up the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland now partially occupied by Russia which wants full control.

“…The reality is we have seen the start (of a Russian offensive) already because we see now what Russia does now – President Putin does now – is to send thousands and thousands more troops, accepting a very high rate of casualty,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in Brussels.

The Russian assault on Bakhmut has been spearheaded by mercenaries of the Wagner group, who have made small but steady gains. The renewed Russian bombardments made the situation there even more acute.

“The city, the city’s suburbs, the entire perimeter, and essentially the entire Bakhmut direction and Kostyantynivka are under crazy, chaotic shelling. The city is a fortress, every position and every street there, almost every building, is a fortress,” said Volodymyr Nazarenko, deputy commander of Ukraine’s Svoboda battalion.

He added that although no fighting was taking place in the city center right now, the defenders were prepared to meet any assault.

The Ukrainian military reported Russian shelling all along the frontline and said 16 settlements had been bombarded near Bakhmut. It said that over the past day, its forces had repelled a number of attacks near Bakhmut as well as assaults in Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai, regarding the Russian offensive, said: “Preparations for this offensive are already underway, the amount of shelling, air strikes, and attacks by small groups has already increased. We are waiting for them to start massive round-the-clock attacks.”

Aid for Ukraine

With Ukraine desperate for more weapons and munitions to turn the tide of the war, defense ministers from several NATO countries allied to Kyiv will meet in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss possible further military aid.

Ukraine says it needs fighter jets and long-range missiles to counter the offensive and recapture lost territory.

Stoltenberg said he expected the issue of aircraft to be discussed at the meeting, but that Ukraine needed urgent support on the ground now.

NATO announced it would increase targets for the stockpiling of ammunition as Kyiv is burning through shells much faster than Western countries can produce. A year of war in Ukraine has left allied stocks badly depleted.

“The current rate of Ukraine’s ammunition expenditure is many times higher than our current rate of production,” Stoltenberg told reporters.