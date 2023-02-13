Polish PM wants new tough sanctions on Moscow

Morawiecki said both Poland and Sweden expect the new package to be "harsh and strong," but to achieve this requires a concerted effort owing to countries that do not support further penalties on Moscow.

Andrzej Lange/PAP

The EU’s tenth package of sanctions on Russia should be harsh and strong, the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has said.

Morawiecki paid a visit to Stockholm on Monday to meet his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson, and discuss security issues and preparations for Sweden joining Nato.

The European Union has been preparing another, its tenth, package of sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Morawiecki said both Poland and Sweden expect the new package to be “harsh and strong,” but to achieve this requires a concerted effort owing to countries that do not support further penalties on Moscow.

“It’s always a sort of searching for a happy medium, but I think it (the package – PAP) will be harsh enough to send a clear message to Russia and the Kremlin that we do not and will not yield to their pressure,” Morawiecki said.

Kristersson said that Sweden saw the rationale for a new package of sanctions and added that they could include restrictions upon Russia’s nuclear power giant Rosatom, while admitting there are “some obstacles” to that.