Sweden and Finland will strengthen Nato says Polish PM

Morawiecki paid a visit to Stockholm on Monday where he held talks with his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson.

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Nato will be stronger if Sweden and Finland join the alliance, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February last year spurred both Finland and Sweden to abandon their decades-long neutrality and seek Nato membership instead.

“I am convinced that with Sweden and Finland as members, Nato will be stronger, and both countries… will contribute to ensuring the security of Nato’s eastern flank,” Morawiecki said at a press conference after the meeting.

“We need new, strong allies,” he added, expressing hope that Nato will return to its role of defender of global peace and order.

“Poland is ready to take the leader’s position on the eastern flank, but we need strong allies in the south and north,” Morawiecki continued. “On the one hand, it bolsters our potential, but on the other hand it’s a strong message to Russia: ‘You can’t break Europe into pieces’.”