Poland’s C/A deficit down in December reports central bank

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s current account deficit fell to EUR 2.53 billion at the end of December 2022, against a deficit of EUR 313 million recorded at the end of November, according to central bank figures released on Monday.

Market analysts expected the deficit to amount to EUR 1.51 billion.

Poland recorded a EUR 2.72-billion deficit in the trade of goods in December, with a EUR 2.72-billion surplus in services.

The country recorded a EUR 2.44-billion deficit in primary income and a EUR 93-million deficit in secondary income.

Exports of goods in December 2022 grew by 11.5 percent year on year, and imports rose by 12.1 percent from December 2021.