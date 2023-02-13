One-legged footballer becomes first Pole nominated for prestigious Puskás Award

Marcin Oleksy scored his stunning scissor goal in a match between his team Warta Poznań, and Stal Rzeszów last November.

FIFA

An amputee footballer has become the first Pole in history to be nominated for FIFA’s prestigious Puskás Award.

Marcin Oleksy who represented Poland in the 2022 Amputee World Cup, scored his stunning scissor goal in a match between his team Warta Poznań, and Stal Rzeszów last November.

The goal was among the 11 shortlisted for the Puskás Award and was voted by fans as a top three contender, alongside Frenchman Dimitri Payet and Brazil’s Richarlison.FIFA

Becoming instantly viral, the recording was seen by millions of internet users from around the world.

Shortly after, the goal was among the 11 shortlisted for the Puskás Award and was voted by fans as a top three contender, alongside Frenchman Dimitri Payet and Brazil’s Richarlison.

Sharing the news on Twitter the Amp Futbol Polska said: “ WEE HAVEEE ITT💥🤯😍 OLO IN TOP THREE FIFA PUSKAS AWARD 🔝 RICHARLISON, PAYET AND… OUR MAN 😮😮 WE’RE GOING TO PARIS 🔜🔜💥”

Sharing the news on Twitter the Amp Futbol Polska said: “ WEE HAVEEE ITT??? OLO IN TOP THREE FIFA PUSKAS AWARD ? RICHARLISON, PAYET AND… OUR MAN ?? WE’RE GOING TO PARIS ???”Amp Futbol Polska/Twitter

The 35-year-old nicknamed OLO who lost his leg in an accident at age 23, is now expected travel to Paris for the ceremony on February 27, 2023.

In a recent interview with TVP Sport he said: “I’m wondering how it’s going to be. I’m just happy! I’ll go among the stars but where there are stars, another star from Poland will come. I have a positive attitude.”

The Warta Poznań’s striker is said to be the fan favorite for the award, with waves of support showing up in the nomination video.

The FIFA Puskás Award was established on 20 October 2009 by the International Football Federation (FIFA).FIFA

One fan commented: “The level of difficulty to even do this with two legs is insane. On crutches, with only one leg is almost impossible. Astonishing goal.”

Another said: “Absolutely stunning goal….He should win this Award …He even beats Richarlison’s goal in the FIFA World Cup against Serbia.”

While another wrote: “Lol I was expecting something pityful but what I saw was pure brilliance give the man the award already.”

The 35-year-old nicknamed OLO who lost his leg in an accident at age 23, is now expected travel to Paris for the ceremony on February 27, 2023.Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

The FIFA Puskás Award was established on 20 October 2009 by the International Football Federation (FIFA).

Named after Hungarian Ferenc Puskás, regarded as one of the best strikers in European football, the award is given to the man or woman who scored the most beautiful goal in the past calendar year.

Still since 2018, it’s not the fans who select the winner but pundits selected by FIFA.

𝐆𝐎𝐋 𝐒𝐄𝐙𝐎𝐍𝐔 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ ⚽🔝

CO ZA STRZAŁ 💪 CO ZA BOMBA 🔥

Trafienie Marcina Oleksego z ostatniego turnieju możemy oglądać godzinami ❗

To jest właśnie PZU Amp Futbol Ekstraklasa 🏆 pic.twitter.com/P65gUCeoJT

— Amp Futbol Polska (@AmpFutbolPolska) November 7, 2022