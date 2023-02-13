‘First-of-its kind opera’ to tell story of how Warsaw was rebuilt at end of WWII

The opera will be created in several stages and will be performed for the first time in autumn 2025 to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the start of the rebuilding of Warsaw.

NAC

Work has begun on the first-ever opera about the post-war rebuilding of Warsaw.

A joint venture by the Sinfonia Varsovia Orchestra , the Polish National Opera, the Warsaw Autumn International Festival of Contemporary Music and the Museum of Warsaw, the opera will tour the world to tell the story of how Warsaw rose like a phoenix from the ashes to younger audiences.

The libretto will be based upon the best-selling book ‘The Most Beautiful City in the World – the rebuilding of Warsaw 1945-49’ by Grzegorz Piątek.Jakub Celej/mat. GW Foksal

The project’s initiator Jaroslaw Trybuś told a press conference on Friday: “We are entering an area that is unknown, no one has done it before, no one has written a great opera work about Warsaw before.

“We talk a lot about the destruction of Warsaw but little about the miracle of reconstruction.

“And it was an unprecedented process that brought together many communities in the hope of building a better reality for themselves and future generations.”

Speaking at the press conference he said: “We are keen that the theme be universal. Opera is often based on stories from quite distant eras and territories, yet enjoyed by audiences for generations. […]This opera can also be an example of that.”

The organisers will invite seven composers to submit proposals, one of which will be selected.

The organisers will invite seven composers to submit proposals, one of which will be selected.

The composers’ task is to create a score that is “a major work for orchestra, soloists, choir, children’s choir and electronics.”

To reach the younger generation, the composers have been given the green light to include themes from popular music.

Trybuś said: “And for the younger generation, the music must not be overly classical either.

“We knew right away that it should be a multimedia opera, that is, using electronics, video, spatial projection of images, like in the style of film.”

Two versions will be produced, a full one that will be performed with full scenery on large stages, as well as a truncated version that can be enjoyed in smaller venues and that can also go on tour around the world.

The organisers hope to perform the opera in cities that, like Warsaw, were destroyed and then rebuilt.

“I hope that among these cities will be Kyiv,” said Trybus. “Any city whose citizens make the effort to rebuild, overcome difference, work against fate, in the rubble, to build a better future, is ‘the best city in the world.’”

After the destruction of Warsaw in several waves throughout World War, starting from the Siege of Warsaw in 1939, including Soviet air raids in 1943 and ending with the deliberate destruction of the city street-by-street by the Germans in late 1944, the people of Warsaw set about removing over 16 million tons of rubble.

The rebuilding of the city was organised by the Capital Rebuilding Office and it is estimated that the reconstruction projects it carried out taken together comprise the largest urban construction project by a single office in history. Stanisław Dąbrowiecki/PAP

The rebuilding of the city was organised by the Capital Rebuilding Office and it is estimated that the reconstruction projects it carried out taken together comprise the largest urban construction project by a single office in history.

It was thanks to the painstaking reconstruction begun in 1945 that many years later the Polish capital was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.