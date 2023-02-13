EU is united as never before: PM Morawiecki in Sweden

Russia wanted to break EU unity, but Europe is united as never before, Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday after a meeting with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson.



“At a moment of political disunity, no one can stand aside. One must choose: freedom or tyranny, democracy or imperialism, civilization or barbarism,” the prime minister said, adding that the most important thing at the moment is for all countries to become independent of Russian resources.

He also referred to Sweden and Finland’s NATO accession process.

“I am convinced that together with Sweden and Finland as members, NATO will be stronger, and both countries will participate in ensuring the security of the alliance’s eastern flank as well,” he said.

The Swedish PM stressed that his country appreciates Poland and its role in supporting Ukraine, also expressing his support for Kyiv’s EU aspirations. “Ukraine belongs to Europe,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of transatlantic ties. “We need strong transatlantic ties and strong cooperation between the EU and NATO,” Kristersson said.

Kristersson went on to praise the partnership between Poland and Sweden not only in terms of strengthening transatlantic cooperation but also in economic ties. He pointed to the growing trade between the two countries and the fact that some 100,000 jobs have been created in Poland by more than 500 Swedish companies.