Polish firefighters to end Turkey rescue mission on Wednesday

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s Husar search and rescue team will return home on Wednesday after more than a week aiding the rescue effort in earthquake-stricken Turkey.

The team flew to Turkey on February 6, just hours after the strongest earthquake since 1939 hit Turkey and Syria, leaving tens of thousands dead.

The Husar team consists of 76 firefighters and eight rescue dogs. They have been operating in the town of Besni, which had seen close to 30 buildings collapse, and managed to rescue 12 people.

“Husar Poland’s mission is about to be concluded,” Andrzej Bartkowiak, commander-in-chief of the State Fire Service, tweeted on Monday.

“The return of the Polish group to the country is scheduled for February 15, but we are still maintaining readiness,” Bartkowiak added.

Originally, the team was to return to Poland on Monday, February 13.

According to official reports, the number of deaths as a result of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake exceeded 33,000 on Sunday. According to UN forecasts, the number of casualties may double.