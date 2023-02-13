Biden’s visit of great significance for Poland says President Duda

CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/PAP/EPA

The forthcoming visit of Joe Biden to Poland is of “fundamental significance” for the country, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said.

The White House spokeswoman said on Friday that Biden will visit Poland on February 20-22, during which he will meet the Polish president, hold a meeting with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine, a group of countries forming Nato’s eastern flank, and give a speech before the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Duda said on Monday that Biden’s visit comes just days before February 24, the first anniversary of Russia’s attack.

According to the Polish president, the fact that Biden is coming to Poland “is of absolutely fundamental significance for us.”

The visit will start an intensive diplomatic period for Poland, which will include talks with allies and the Nato summit in Vilnius in July, Duda said.

Warsaw has a number of diplomatic objectives for the coming months, which include bolstering security on Poland’s and Nato’s eastern flank by increasing the alliance’s presence in the region.

Poland also want even more support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, Duda said.