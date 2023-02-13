NFL: Chiefs win 2023 Super Bowl after dramatic clash with Eagles

Patrick Mahomes proved why he is the NFL’s Most Valuable Player as he shrugged off an ankle injury to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a dramatic 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to claim their second Super Bowl in four years.



Kansas City’s hopes of returning home with the Lombardi Trophy looked bleak late in the opening half when quarterback Mahomes appeared to re-injure the right ankle that had been a major worry coming into the game.

Grimacing in pain after a tackle, he hobbled off the field and slammed his helmet to the turf as the Chiefs headed into halftime trailing 24-14.

But when the teams returned after the break a resilient Mahomes produced a heroic effort, tossing two fourth-quarter touchdowns and engineering a final drive to set up Harrison Butker’s 27-yard game-winning field goal with eight seconds to play.

WE ARE SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS !!!! pic.twitter.com/ws26JGa3xo

— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 13, 2023

Mahomes, who also threw for a touchdown in the first half, had a total of 21 completions for 182 yards and rushed for 44 yards.

“I told you all this week there was nothing going to keep me off this football field,” he said after accepting the Super Bowl MVP award to go along with the NFL MVP honor he received on Thursday. “It’s the Super Bowl, you can worry about getting healthy in the off-season… “I fought through and we were able to win.”

We're bringing it home, KC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8BOFKCzpM3

— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 13, 2023

The 27-year-old has been described as a “magician” and an “escape artist” for his ability to avoid tacklers but on Sunday Mahomes showcased his courage and steel, playing through the pain and saying he did not take any painkillers.

Patrick Mahomes spent a good six minutes going around the Kansas City Chiefs locker room as soon as he walked in after the Super Bowl was over and congratulated every single one of his teammates and coaches before finally sitting down at his locker. pic.twitter.com/HEJZxqv6p1

— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 13, 2023

RiRi’s big comeback

Pop and R&B superstar Rihanna made a grand return to the stage, floating high above the Super Bowl field, thrilling the crowd with a fast-paced medley of her hits and revealing that she is pregnant with her second child.

Dressed in a hot pink jumpsuit and baggy coat, the vocalist opened the biggest showcase in music by singing “B*tch Better Have My Money” as she stood, with a noticeably rounded belly, on a platform suspended in the air. She was gradually lowered to the ground as she went through well-known songs from “Only Girl (In the World)” to “Rude Boy” and “Work”.

Rihanna's full Superbowl Halftime Performance pic.twitter.com/2CrDybfJJn

— 🎥 (@megsmedia) February 13, 2023

Rihanna was surrounded throughout the 13-minute performance by dozens of dancers in baggy white outfits.

She concluded her Super Bowl set with “Diamonds” as fireworks lit up the sky around the stadium.

It was the 34-year-old Grammy winner’s first stage performance in five years. Her last album, “Anti”, was released in 2016.