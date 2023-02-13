Another unidentified flying object shot down by U.S. military

U.S. military fighter jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron, the Pentagon said. It was the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high alert.



On President Joe Biden’s order, a U.S. F-16 fighter shot down the object at 2:42 p.m. local time over Lake Huron on the U.S.-Canada border, Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said in an official statement.

It was the fourth flying object to be shot down over North America by a U.S. missile in a little more than a week.

DoD Statement on Today's Actions by North American Aerospace Defense Command

U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck, who is tasked with safeguarding U.S. airspace, told reporters that the military has not been able to identify what the three most recent objects were, how they stay aloft, or where they were coming from.

“We are calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason,” he explained.

Though it did not pose a military threat, the object could have potentially interfered with domestic air traffic as it was traveling at 20,000 feet (6,100 m), and it might have had surveillance capabilities, Pentagon’s spokesman said.

The object appeared to be octagonal in structure, with strings hanging off but no discernible payload, said a U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity.

Flying object shot down over Lake Huron does not resemble a balloon in shape and size.

– The Wall Street Journal.

"The F-16 shot down an octagon object and was located at an altitude of 6km, which is dangerous for aircraft."

– Rep. Jack Bergman

The object was believed to be the same as one recently detected over Montana near sensitive military sites, prompting the closure of U.S. airspace, the Pentagon said. The military will try to recover the object downed over Lake Huron to learn more about it, VanHerck told reporters.

He said it likely fell into Canadian waters.

A series of unusual events

The incident raised questions about the spate of unusual objects that have appeared over North American skies in recent weeks and raised tensions with China.

U.S. officials identified the first object as a Chinese surveillance balloon and shot it down off the coast of South Carolina on February 4. On Friday, a second object was shot down over sea ice near Deadhorse, Alaska. And a third object was destroyed over Canada’s Yukon on Saturday, with investigators still hunting for the wreckage.

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 5, 2023.

North America has been on guard against aerial intrusions following the appearance of the white, eye-catching Chinese airship over American skies earlier this month.

China denies the first balloon was being used for surveillance and says it was a civilian research craft. It condemned the United States for shooting it down.