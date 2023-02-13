Ukraine needs fighter jets to improve capacity to defend itself: expert

To discuss the prospect of Ukraine acquiring fighter jets, TVP World invited Robert Pszczel, Senior Fellow at Pulaski Foundation, Former NATO official. Asked if he thought western jet fighters would be sent to Ukraine in the near future he replied “I hope so, but there are problems related to logistics and training,” he said.

“It could take months or even a year for pilots to learn to fly but Ukrainians have proved that they learn extremely quickly because they are very motivated,” Pszczel explained.

“But at the moment this is theoretical because at first, a decision (about delivering fighter jets to Ukraine) needs to be made. And Ukrainians need those planes in order to improve their capacity to defend themselves,” the former NATO official stated.