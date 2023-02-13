LIVE: Day 355 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. The Telegraph newspaper wrote on Sunday that British arms and military

vehicles could be manufactured in Ukraine under licence, easing

the country’s dependence on supplies of arms from Western

allies.

07:23 CET

JP Morgan reaches agreement with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy on rebuilding infrastructurehttps://t.co/l4jSTAKp6i

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 13, 2023

07:19 CET

Iran smuggled drones into Russia using boats and state airline, sources reveal

At least 18 long-range armed drones were delivered to Putin’s navy after Russians visit Tehran in Novemberhttps://t.co/vF08QCWOgn

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 13, 2023

07:14 CET

⚡️ Deputy PM: Russian forces are draining Kakhovka Reservoir.

“This is ecocide,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. “The occupiers are draining the Kakhovka Reservoir. It’s a threat to the environment, water supply, and agriculture of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.”

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 13, 2023

07:10 CET

🤡 Belarusian propagandist Grisha Azaronak got hysterical because #Poland closed its border crossing point with #Belarus.

Clown Grisha holds the Russian propaganda standards and threatens Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki with "Polonez" and "Iskander" missiles. pic.twitter.com/Q6Q65xAVzE

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 12, 2023