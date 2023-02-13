LIVE: Day 355 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. The Telegraph newspaper wrote on Sunday that British arms and military
vehicles could be manufactured in Ukraine under licence, easing
the country’s dependence on supplies of arms from Western
allies.
07:23 CET
JP Morgan reaches agreement with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy on rebuilding infrastructurehttps://t.co/l4jSTAKp6i
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 13, 2023
07:19 CET
Iran smuggled drones into Russia using boats and state airline, sources reveal
At least 18 long-range armed drones were delivered to Putin’s navy after Russians visit Tehran in Novemberhttps://t.co/vF08QCWOgn
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 13, 2023
07:14 CET
⚡️ Deputy PM: Russian forces are draining Kakhovka Reservoir.
“This is ecocide,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. “The occupiers are draining the Kakhovka Reservoir. It’s a threat to the environment, water supply, and agriculture of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.”
— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 13, 2023
07:10 CET
🤡 Belarusian propagandist Grisha Azaronak got hysterical because #Poland closed its border crossing point with #Belarus.
Clown Grisha holds the Russian propaganda standards and threatens Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki with "Polonez" and "Iskander" missiles. pic.twitter.com/Q6Q65xAVzE
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 12, 2023