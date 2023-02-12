Poland leases Reaper drones from US

With a wingspan of more than 20 metres, the Reaper can stay in the air for more than 24 hours while collecting intelligence and conducting surveillance. It can also carry payload, including ammunition.

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Poland has leased MQ-9A Reaper drones from the United States to conduct surveillance of the country’s eastern border, the defence minister has said.

“Poland has received MQ-9A Reaper MALE (Medium Altitude Long Endurance) class drones that have been leased from the US under an urgent operational need; they will serve in the Air Force by conducting surveillance of our eastern border, among other areas,” Mariusz Błaszczak tweeted on Sunday.

