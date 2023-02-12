Junior ruling party moves for “lex Sikorski” in EP

Ozdoba said the proposed legislation would prevent MEPs from entering dubious relations with third parties and countries.

Junior ruling party Solidary Poland (SP) has moved to the EP head for the introduction of legislation preventing MEPs from intransparent relations with non-EU countries.

Informing about the motion on Sunday, SP’s Jacek Ozdoba, a deputy climate and environment minister, called the proposed laws “lex Sikorski” in reference to Polish MEP Radosław Sikorski, recently found to be taking money from organisations in the United Arab Emirates.

On Thursday the Dutch daily newspaper “NRC” reported that Sikorski was receiving USD 100,000 annually from the United Arab Emirates for consulting work connected with the country’s Sir Bani Yas conference. The paper suggested connections between the payouts and Sikorski’s repeated support of the Emirates and Saudi Arabia in the EP.

Reports about Sikorski’s financial connections with the United Arab Emirates appeared in the Belgian press on Friday.

The Sikorski issue coincides with the EP’s recent “Qatargate” corruption scandal, in which the parliament’s top officials, including its vice-president, Eva Kaili, have been accused of lobbying for Qatar in return for large payouts despite the country’s human rights violations.

Ozdoba said the proposed legislation would prevent MEPs from entering dubious relations with third parties and countries.

“We want the EP chair to begin the introduction of a ‘lex Sikorski,’ Ozdoba said outside the EP headquarters in Warsaw. „This is to be a systemic solution preventing MEPs from combining dubious functions,” he said.