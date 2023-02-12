LIVE: Day 354 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukraine’s forces are holding their defenses along the front line in the eastern region of Donetsk, including the besieged town of Bakhmut, with the fiercest battles for the cities of Vuhledar and Maryinka, Kyiv’s top military commander said.

07:15 CET

Ukrainian forces repel 11 enemy attacks in two regions

— Ukrinform-EN (@Ukrinform_News) February 12, 2023

07:06 CET

"The lack of adequate vehicles and ammunition is likely contributing to the ineffectiveness of Russian mechanized maneuver tactics thus far," the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 12, 2023

07:04 CET

Even after a Russian nuclear strike, 89% of Ukrainians want to continue fighting under any circumstances, says a poll for the Munich Security Conference.

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 12, 2023

07:00 CET

Russian invaders shelled Kharkiv.

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 12, 2023