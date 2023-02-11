Track Cycling: Polish athlete wins silver in European Championships

Mateusz Rudyk won the silver medal in the individual sprint at the European Track Cycling Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland. In the final, he lost to the titled Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen 0:2.

The Pole has been one of the world’s top sprinters for years, which he proved from the start of the competition. He finished the preliminaries with the third-best time, thanks to which he did not have to compete in the next stage.

Football: Polish amputee athlete among nominees for Ferenc Puskás Award

Polish amputee football player Marcin Oleksy has found himself among the “three” nominees for the FIFA Puskás Award. In addition to the Pole,…

see more

In the round of 16, he defeated Martin Cechman from the Czech Republic. Rafal Sarnecki, who also competed at the event, lost in the quarterfinals to Frenchman Rayan Helal.

In the quarter-finals, Rudyk eliminated Britain’s Jack Carlin after two exciting duels, while in the semi-finals he crushed Israel’s Mikhail Iakovlev.

As expected, the Pole faced the world champion Lavreysen in the final. The Dutchman confirmed his dominance. He defeated the Polish athlete twice and won the entire competition. The bronze was won by Helal, who, in turn, managed to defeat Iakovlev.

It's a straight sets win for Harrie Lavreysen 🇳🇱 in the Men's Sprint. He made it look easy!

Mateusz Rudyk 🇵🇱 takes silver.

💪💨💪💨 pic.twitter.com/H0eg8jNEJN

— UCI Track Cycling (@UCI_Track) November 11, 2017

Rudyk’s medal is the third won by the Poles at this year’s European Championships in Grenchen. Previously, Daria Pikulik won silver in the omnium and bronze in the scratch.