Nordic, Baltic, and Polish parliamentarians criticize visas for Russian MPs

Nordic and Baltic States as well as Poland’s national delegations to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) expressed their regret at the decision to grant visas to Russian parliamentarians, whose names are on a sanctions list, making it possible for them to attend a meeting of the Assembly exactly on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Austrian officials argue that they are legally obligated to issue visas to the Russian delegation as the host of the OSCE meeting in Vienna.

Austria is set to issue visas to sanctioned Russian parliamentarians to attend an upcoming security summit on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. https://t.co/cj11PhAIlp

— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) February 10, 2023

The 22nd Winter Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will take place in Vienna on February 23 and 24.

Russia has to be brought to justice

Russian parliamentarians should not attend the meeting this month, a statement comprised after a meeting in Vilnius on Friday and Saturday reads.

According to the signatories, the participation of Russian parliamentarians in the meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna will be used for propaganda reasons both in Russia and abroad and will be a disappointing signal for the international community.

“February 24 marks the anniversary of Ukrainian heroism, resistance, and sacrifice of the entire nation,” the parliamentarians wrote, adding that Russia has to be brought to justice, take upon itself the responsibility for all its actions, and compensate Ukraine.

They also said that it was necessary to launch an international legal mechanism that would make it possible to bring the aggressor to court.

The parliamentarians expressed their resolute support for Ukraine and declared that they would remain united and continue offering aid to Ukraine until its final victory.