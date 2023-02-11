“With Copernicus Across the World” project inaugurated in Chicago

The official inauguration of the “Polish Community” Association’s project “With Copernicus Across the World” took place on Saturday at Chicago’s Copernicus Center. The project is set to promote renowned Polish scientist Nicolaus Copernicus and create a sense of pride in Polish scientific achievements in communities around the world.

“By inaugurating the ‘With Copernicus Through the World’ project, we want to show everyone that Poles have contributed a great deal to the development of civilization,” Dariusz Piotr Bonisławski President of the Polish Community Association told the Polish state television TVP during the event.

The project has been granted the Honorary Patronage by the First Lady of Poland Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

A project created for Polish youth

The project will be implemented in 32 countries around the world, engaging approximately 75,000 people, including children and youth.

“I speak a lot of Polish, I go to a Polish school and I just feel Poland within me, even if it’s far away,” one of the pupils participating in the event emphasized.

Objectives and events

The project aims to increase awareness of Nicolaus Copernicus in Polish communities by creating engaging educational materials, highlighting Copernicus-related sites, and incorporating them into youth trips.

The project also strives to foster a sense of pride in Polish science and culture among young Polish diaspora members.

The main events connected to the project include sending birthday postcards to Nicolaus Copernicus for his birthday, a Polish Teachers Congress in Toruń, Polish Youth Rally “Kopernic Camp” and a closing conference in Warsaw.