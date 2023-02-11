Nordic, Baltic, Polish parliamentarians criticise visas for Russians

The national delegations of the Nordic and Baltic States as well as Poland to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have said that Russian parliamentarians should not attend its meeting this month.

Nordic, Baltic and Polish parliamentarians expressed their regret at the decision to grant visas to Russian parliamentarians, whose names are on a sanctions list, thus making it possible for them to attend a meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly exactly on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reads a statement issued after a meeting in Vilnius on Friday and Saturday.

“February 24 marks the anniversary of Ukrainian heroism, resistance and sacrifice of the entire nation,” the parliamentarians wrote, adding that Russia had to be brought to justice, take upon itself responsibility for all its actions and to compensate Ukraine.

They also said that it was necessary to launch an international legal mechanism which would make it possible to bring the aggressor to court.

The parliamentarians expressed their resolute support for Ukraine and declared that they would remain united and continue offering aid to Ukraine until its final victory.

According to them, the participation of Russian parliamentarians in the meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna will be used for propaganda reasons both in Russia and abroad, and will be a disappointing signal for the international community.

The 22nd Winter Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will take place in Vienna on February 23 and 24.