Fighter jets to Ukraine decision ‘not easy’ says Polish president

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has told the BBC that sending F-16 aircraft would be a “very serious decision” that was “not easy to take”.

BBC published on Saturday excerpts of an interview granted by the Polish president in Warsaw ahead of his visit to Great Britain on February 16 and 17.

The president said that sending F-16 jets by Poland would pose a “serious problem” because “we have not enough… and we would need many more of them.”

Duda explained that there were fewer than 50 of the aircraft in the Polish air force.

The president also said that combat aircraft, like the F-16s, had a “very serious need for maintenance” so it was “not enough just to send a few planes.”

Having pointed out that Poland was a Nato member, the president said that any decision to provide fighter jets had to be a “joint decision” by Ukraine’s allies rather than one for any single country to take.

President Duda also said that “weaponry has to be delivered to Ukraine all the time… it needs armaments.”

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s main supporters since Russia invaded and has contributed vast amounts of military aid. Poland has also offered homes to millions of Ukrainian refugees.